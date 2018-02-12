Mallya asked to pay $90 million claim to BOC Aviation

[United Kingdom] Feb. 12 (ANI): The High Court in London on Monday ordered embattled liquor baron Vijay Mallya to pay an estimated USD 90 million to a Singapore-based aircraft leasing company in claims.

The case involves a number of aircraft leased by Vijay Mallya's now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines from BOC Aviation in 2014.

High Court judge Justice Picken, sitting at the Business and Property Courts of the High Court, ruled Feb 5th that the "defendents have no real prospect of successfully defending the claim" brought by BOC Aviation in Singapore and BOC Aviation (Ireland) Ltd.

Kingfisher Airlines Ltd and the United Breweries Ltd were listed as the defendants in the case. In November Diageo, the UK-based producer of Johnnie Walker whiskey, sued Mallya, his son Siddharth and the Mallya entity United Spirits Ltd for nearly $200 million for breach of contract and making questionable payments made by affiliated companies, among other claims. Mallya, 62, is currently in the midst of a long-drawn out extradition trial at Westminster Magistrate's Court in London for allegedly defaulting a consortium of Indian banks of more than Rs 9000 crores ($1.4 billion). And Mallya's legal woes continue in India as well. It was reported earlier this week that United Spirits is selling its corporate headquarters in Bangalore as it attempts to monetize assets and disassociate itself from the legacy of its former owner. It was also reported that the company is trying to sell a number of lavish personal properties, including villas in Mumbai, Goa and Delhi - scenes of Mallya's legendary and extravagant parties - with little success. (ANI)