Mallya extradition case: Final verdict on July 11

[UK], Apr 27 (ANI): The final verdict in the extradition case involving liquor baron Vijay Mallya has been further delayed after his counsel, Ben Watson sought another hearing for final arguments.

The court set July 11 for next hearing.

The embattled liquor baron, who is out on a bail, was produced before London's Westminster Magistrates Court for hearing in the case.

After coming out of the court, reporters asked Mallya if it would be the final hearing, to which he quipped, "I would hope so."

"My barrister said we would like a date in July and the judge was pleased to grant," he said, adding that it was not a "delaying tactic" as his lawyer had asked for an earlier date. At the hearing, Mallya's lawyer told the judge, "Can we please get another hearing for final arguments? This case is complex and we would like at least a few more hours before we give closing remarks to articulate our case." Meanwhile, Chief Magistrate of the court, Emma Arbuthnot indicated she was "content on admissibility of evidence provided by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)." It may be noted that Mallya's lawyer had earlier argued that evidence provided by the CBI was not good enough. Judge also demanded for concise paper work with crisp points, and sets guidelines for font as well so that it is easy for her to "make up her mind" either way. Mallya is facing a trail in the UK Court, to rule if he can be extradited to India to face charges for financial irregularities involving a total amount of Rs 9,000 crores, as well as money laundering cases. In April last year, Mallya was arrested by Scotland Yard on an extradition warrant. He is out on bail on a bond worth 650,000 pounds. Apart from this case, the High Court of London on February 12 ordered Mallya to pay an estimated USD 90 million to a Singapore-based aircraft leasing company in claims. The case involves a number of aircraft leased by Vijay Mallya's now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines from BOC Aviation in 2014. (ANI)