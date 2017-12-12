Mallya reaches London court, evades question on extradition case

[UK], Dec 12 (ANI): Liqour baron Vijay Mallya on Tuesday evaded media's question while arriving at London's Westminster Magistrates Court on fifth day of hearing in connection with extradition case against him.

On being questioned about the case, Mallya said, "I have nothing to comment."

The extradition trial of Mallya is going on at the London's Westminster court. The trail was started on December 4 and is scheduled to end on December 14.

Mallya is wanted in India for financial irregularities involving a total amount of Rs 9,000 crore as well as money laundering.

Britain's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) is representing the Indian government in the case against Mallya. A four-member CBI and Enforcement Directorate team from India had also attended the court proceedings. Mallya has been out on bail since Scotland Yard executed an extradition warrant in April this year. (ANI)