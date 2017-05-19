Mallya to continue to represent India in world motorsport body FIA

[India], May 19 (ANI): Absconding businessman Vijay Mallya, who has been facing extradition to India over debts and money laundering, will continue to represent India in World Motorsport Council FIA.

The Indian motorsport body, Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), however, has decided to not renew Mallya's term, which will expire in October this year, as its honorary chairman.

"In the January board meeting, we decided we would not renew Mallya's term as honorary chairman of Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI). We, however, have not brought in any replacement as it is not mandatory. As far as world motor council FIA is concerned, Mallya was nominated from the FMSCI as its delegate to the general body of the FIA four years back and Mallya was elected by FIA general body as one of its board members. His term ends in October 2017," Akbar Ebrahim, FMSCI's president told ANI.

He further said that if the FMSCI would replace Mallya now, then the Indian motorsport body would lose its seat on the World Motor Sport Council. "Any representative person in the FIA and who has stood for elections and who is serving as a board member, if by any reason his nomination is retracted, the concerned federation loses its representation for the remaining term. The issue that is being discussed is that we seek clarification on if Mallya does not continue to represent FMSCI in FIA, will FMSCI lose its representation in world motor sport council and will it be on temporary or permanent basis? We need to know this from FIA. Once we have clarity on this, we will take a decision," he added. The FIA is the world governing body for many auto racing events. The absconding businessman was arrested by the Scotland Yard last month on fraud allegations, which triggered his extradition process in the British courts. However, he was released on bail as he assured the court to abide by all conditions associated with extradition proceedings, including surrendering his passport. Last February, India gave a formal extradition request for Mallya through a note verbale. (ANI)