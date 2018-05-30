Malviya Nagar fire: Rubber godown owner arrested

[India], May 30 (ANI): The Delhi Police arrested the owner of the rubber godown where the fire broke out yesterday in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar.

The owner of the warehouse, Sanjay Saini did not have required permissions from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and no fire safety equipment.

The fire broke out at the rubber warehouse in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar locality on Tuesday. It was doused on Wednesday with the help of the Indian Air Force.

However, no causalities were reported in the incident. (ANI)