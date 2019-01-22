Mamata accuses Centre of delaying Jalpaiguri circuit bench inauguration

[India], Jan 21 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged that the Centre was delaying the inauguration of the Calcutta High Court’s circuit bench here.

“The BJP-led government does not work, and only indulges in politics,” said Chief Minister Banerjee, while addressing reporters here after inaugurating “Uttar Banga Utsav.”

“We have completed the Jalpaiguri circuit bench of the Calcutta High Court. It is ready for inauguration. It is getting delayed because of the Central government. They do not work but only indulge in politics... This is nothing new,” she said.

Chief Minister Banerjee also urged the people of the state to have faith in her TMC government. “I want Darjeeling to be peaceful. I will solve all the developmental issues in the hills. There is no need to look towards the Center for the fulfillment of any requirements,” she said. “We will do the needful. No need to look at Delhi,” she said. “The TMC government will continue to work on the proposed airports at Malda, Balurhat, and Jhargram in a bid to augment regional connectivity,” she said. (ANI)