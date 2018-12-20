Mamata added 'Rath' to BJP's Yatra to make it sound communal: Babul Supriyo

[India], Dec 20 (ANI): Union Minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo on Thursday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of indulging in appeasement politics while alleging that she deliberately added the word 'Rath' to BJP's planned yatra in the state to make it sound communal.

Speaking to ANI, Supriyo said, "Very smartly she added the word "Rath" to the yatra, the moment you add "Rath" to it, you associate it with Mahabharat and Ramayana then it becomes easier to accuse BJP of being a communal force. She's doing it to appease minorities. This is a democratic rally in a bus."

Earlier in the day, Calcutta High Court gave permission to BJP to hold three yatras in West Bengal and directed that the administration should ensure that there is no breach of law and order. Terming it "a judicial victory", Supriyo further criticised the Mamata-led Trinamool Congress government for attempting to portray BJP as a communal force. "I want to say that the West Bengal government is very shameless and they are not going to stop here and they would take this fight to other judicial levels. There is an internal agenda behind this. It is their appeasement politics and they want to show to minorities that BJP is a communal force. They are trying to establish this but fortunately it is not happening," he said. He also asserted that BJP will be registering a democratic win in the state in the next Assembly elections. "Court has clearly stated that threat to public life is not imaginary. This is the first stage of our judicial victory and in 2019 we will have a democratic victory when we will defeat them in elections," said Supriyo. (ANI)