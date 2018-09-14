Mamata assures rebuilding of Majerhat bridge in one year

[India], Sep 14 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday assured that the Majerhat Bridge that collapsed earlier this month will be reconstructed within a year.

Addressing the media, Banerjee said, "Majerhat Bridge will be demolished completely and a new bridge will be constructed within a year."

Holding the Public Works Department (PWD) responsible for the bridge collapse, the chief minister said, "PWD was informed about the condition of Majerhat Bridge in 2016 and was asked to begin maintenance. Since PWD did not start working, the responsibility for the collapse lies with them."

"The investigation committee even mentioned metro construction as a reason behind the collapse along with the negligence of PWD. Action will be taken against the guilty," the Chief Minister added. A portion of the Majerhat Bridge collapsed in south Kolkata on September 4, killing three people and injuring several others. On September 5, it came into light that the PWD floated a tender document for the repair work of the bridge in April, four months before the bridge collapsed. According to information sourced from PWD, the work was supposed to begin in August and end within six to seven months from the day of commencement. However, sources said that the work could not begin as the project did not take off. (ANI)