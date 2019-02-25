Mamata Banerjee accuses PM Modi of doing ‘vote politics when jawans die’

[India], Feb 25 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of doing ‘vote politics when jawans die.’

Referring to Pulwama terror attack on February 14 in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed, she said: “We condemn this incident and sympathise with the families of the deceased.”

“You (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) were aware that such an incident would take place. You had information about this. The government had intelligence inputs,” she said further.

“The Central government was aware that such an attack can take place. There were intelligence inputs. Then why didn’t they take preventive measures to protect our jawans,” she said, while addressing the extended Core Committee meeting of the Trinmool Congress.

Questioning that why jawans were not airlifted despite the fact that “government had instructions,” Chief Minister Banerjee asked: “Why weren’t ‘nakas’ checked? Why were the roads not sanitised?”

“These jawans were pushed towards death. Elections are coming. Hence you want to do politics. Vote politics? You can’t do ‘vote politics’ when jawans die,” she said.

As many as 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives in the dastardly attack carried out by Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Pulwama on February 14. The attack was carried out by a JeM suicide bomber.

Intensifying her attack on the Central government, Banerjee said: “This government is being run by two brothers, who have blood of innocents on their hands. Both the leaders want to create war hysteria ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.”

Banerjee vowed to oust the “dictatorial Narendra Modi government” from power in the coming Lok Sabha polls, while alleging the country has witnessed its worst phase under the regime of Prime Minister Modi.”

She claimed that her party—Trinamool Congress—will win all 42 Lok Sabha seats at stake in West Bengal in the coming polls.

She also cautioned her party workers against infighting and asked them to work hard as there was ‘no place for complacency.’

“Our party workers should be cautious as efforts are on to tamper EVMs during the Lok Sabha polls. You all have to thwart these efforts,” she said.

“We all have to work hard to ensure the BJP government is defeated. We should not be afraid of any form of threat and intimidation,” said Chief Minister Banerjee. (ANI)