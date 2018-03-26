Mamata Banerjee condemns Ram Navami violence in West Bengal

(West Bengal) [India], Mar. 26 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Monday, condemned the incidents of violence that occurred during the Ram Navami rallies in the state.

Speaking at an administrative meeting at the Bharat Seva Ashram Sangh, Banerjee said, "Has Ram ever said to take out rally with weapons? Some goons are misusing the name of Ram. I allowed peaceful rallies, but did not allow entry into other's houses with a pistol and killing them in Ram's name."

"Can we leave the governance of the state with these hooligans, who are defaming Ram, these people should know, this is Bengal, our culture is different," she added.

Asserting that such behaviour was unacceptable in her state, she said her government would strongly deal with each miscreant. The holy celebrations, on Sunday, turned sour after clashes erupted in various parts of Bengal between Bharatiya Janata Party and Bajrang Dal workers, who were brandishing swords, trishuls (a three-pronged spear) and in some cases pistols in their celebratory processions, and Trinamool Congress members, leaving one dead and several injured. (ANI)