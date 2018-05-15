Mamata Banerjee congratulates BJP over Karnataka results

[India] May 15 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday congratulated the Bharatiya Janata Party over Karnataka Assembly election results, which show the party cruising to victory.

Taking to Twitter, Banerjee said also said that had there been an alliance between the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) then the results would have been different.

"Congratulations to the winners of the Karnataka elections. For those who lost, fight back. If Congress had gone into an alliance with the JD(S), the result would have been different. Very different," Banerjee said.

The BJP is inching closer towards forming the next government in Karnataka, as it has taken a significant lead so far. At the time of filing this report, the BJP was leading in 111 constituencies, while the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) were leading in 65 and 38 seats respectively, thus implying that the saffron party could emerge as the single largest party in the state. Among the chief ministerial candidates of the three parties, BJP's Yeddyurappa is leading in Shikaripura by 21,140 votes, while JD (S)'s H.D. Kumaraswamy is leading by a margin of 13,761 in Ramanagara and 12,347 in Channapatna. Meanwhile, incumbent Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is leading in Badami by 2,726 votes, while he is trailing in Chamundeshwari by 24,072 votes. (ANI)