Mamata Banerjee meets Opposition leaders, talks 2019 polls

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday met leaders from the BJP ally Shiv Sena as well as MPs from several opposition parties in the national capital.





Banerjee visited Parliament on Tuesday where she met Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar. She also met Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MP K. Kavitha, daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.



"When political people meet then, of course, they will discuss politics, there is nothing to hide in that. The Lok Sabha election of 2019 will certainly be very interesting," Banerjee told reporters after the meeting.

The details of the meetings, which come at a time when opposition parties as well as former government ally Telugu Desam party (TDP), have come together to move a no confidence motion in the Lok Sabha, was not shared.

She is scheduled to meet senior BJP leader Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie and others tomorrow.



