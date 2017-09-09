Mamata Banerjee politicising anything and everything: Piyush Goyal

[India], Sept 9 (ANI): New Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday slammed the West Bengal Government and said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is politicising anything and everything.

He was referring to the state government's restriction on the UGC's appeal to the teachers and students on listening to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech on New India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a special address to the nation on Monday to mark the centenary celebration of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya and 125 years of Swami Vivekananda's address at the Chicago World Parliament of Religions.

The UGC, the apex body for hundreds of varsities across the country, has written a letter to all universities and asked all students to listen to the address, but Mamata Banerjee government has objected to it and termed it an attempt to saffronise the education system. "Well I think the state government is politicising anything and everything. Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister. India is a united country, and by making such comments Mamata Banerjee is infringing into the integrity of this country," the Railway Minister told media. He took a dig at the state government and said that chief minister Banerjee has been trying to interfere in the integrity of the nation for a particular section of the society which was evident from the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi where the people of the state were stopped to perform the immersion of idols. "Well it's extremely sad that in their own anxiety to appease a section of society, the West Bengal Government has stopped one community to perform the religious rites which has been an integral part of the state," Goyal said. (ANI)