Mamata Banerjee takes on BJP over K'taka political turmoil

[India], May 17 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of resorting to horse-trading to prove its majority in the Karnataka Assembly, while stating that "if we violate the constitution, it is going to have an adverse effect on us."

"I condemn horse-trading, in general, as it is bad for all. We always respect democratic institutions. Problem is today somebody may come in power and tomorrow he may not be in power but if we violate the constitution, it is going to have an adverse effect on us," Mamata told media here.

Earlier, outgoing chief minister Siddaramaiah also alleged that the BJP was resorting to horse-trading to get the required number. "BJP people are doing horse-trading. This is unethical and against the principles of democracy. No MLA will yield to their demand," Siddaramaiah told reporters. Results of the Karnataka Assembly polls announced on May 15 showed that the BJP had won 104 seats, emerging as the single largest party, while the Congress and JD(S) bagged 78 and 38 seats, respectively. Following the results of Karntataka Assembly elections, Governor Vajubhai R. Vala on May 16 invited BJP's BS Yeddyurappa to form the government. In a turn of events, the JD(S) and Congress forge a post-poll alliance government. They also got the support of one Independent MLA, taking their collective number to 117. While the BJP argued that they were the single largest party to be invited first by the Governor, the JD(S) and Congress said that 112 is the majority to form government and Congress-JDS combine is at 117. (ANI)