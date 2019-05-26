Mamata Banerjee to hold meeting of TMC leaders tomorrow

[India], May 24 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will hold a meeting of TMC leaders tomorrow after the party suffered a severe drubbing in the Lok Sabha polls.

Party leaders have been asked to assemble at the Chief Minister residence in Kalighat.

The announcement of the meeting came hours after the Election Commission announced that the ruling TMC has won 22 out of 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.

The Mamata Banerjee-led party had won 34 parliamentary seats in West Bengal in the 2014 general elections.

BJP has made huge strides in the state by garnering 18 seats, 16 more than it had bagged in the 2014 polls. While Congress has managed to win just two seats, the Left parties drew a blank. The poll watchdog had curtailed campaigning by a day ahead of the May 19 elections in nine constituencies in the state after violence marred BJP president Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata on May 14. (ANI)