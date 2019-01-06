Mamata Banerjee will never be PM, retracts Dilip Ghosh

[India], Jan 6 (ANI): After ruffling a few feathers within his political quarter on Saturday by stating that Mamata Banerjee has the best chance to become the first Bengali Prime Minister, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh has now retracted his remark, stating the West Bengal Chief Minister will never become the PM.

Speaking to media on Sunday, West Bengal BJP unit chief Ghosh said: "I was asked a question to which I replied that my wishes will be with her (Mamata Banerjee) if she becomes the PM that is only what I said. But there is no possibility of it happening at all. These things are to be taken in good humour."

Extending his greeting to Chief Minister Banerjee on her 64th birthday on Saturday, Ghosh said: "If a Bengali stands a chance to become the prime minister of the country, then Mamata deserves it. She represents West Bengal and she is definitely a good prime ministerial candidate." When asked to mention a name from his own party who has the best chance to be the prime minister, Ghosh had asserted that only "Mamata Banerjee is ahead in the race right now." BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain also reacted to Ghosh's assertion, stating that members of the TMC are daydreaming. "In 2019 Narendra Modi will again become the prime minister. In the coming 20 years, there will be BJP government at the Centre. TMC workers are daydreaming that Mamata Banerjee is becoming the Prime Minister of the country," he stated. However, Congress leader Pawan Khera took a different stand. He was of the view that "every political party has a right to dream and or can have an ambition that his or her party chief will become the head of the state." (ANI)