Mamata Banerjeebehaving in an anti-Constitutional way: Indresh Kumar

[India], June 5 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar on Wednesday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of behaving in a manner which was "anti-democracy and anti-Constitution".

"West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is behaving in an anti-democracy, anti-secular, anti-Constitutional and anti-human fashion. This is shameful as well as painful. She even went to the extent of saying that the Prime Minister was not her PM. This shows she is a dark patch on democracy. She should improve her behaviour. Otherwise neither the people of Bengal nor the people of India will forgive her," Kumar told ANI here.

When questioned about problems arising where Muslims had tried to offer Namaz on roads in public places on the day of Eid, Kumar said that people from all communities should keep in mind that their actions do not cause inconvenience to others. "When Kaaba, Mecca and Medina are given rightful respect when Vatican city is given rightful respect, why has the Ram Mandir not been given the same status by the international community? One's exercise of religious freedom should not intrude into the religious freedom of others. This should always be kept in mind by the people. Public places are not for personal use," he said. Kumar also lashed out at Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and termed him "the face of extremist and communal forces" in the country. Azam Khan is the face and leader of extremist and communal forces which has always tried to divide the society through violence. His recent statements too reveal an instinct to divide the country and everyone should be wary of what he says," Kumar said. (ANI)