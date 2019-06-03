Mamata belongs to family of demons: Sakshi Maharaj

Unnao: BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj, known for his controversial statements, has now said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee "belongs to the family of demon king Hiranyakashyap", an ancient Hindu ruler who is believed to have put his son Prahlad in jail and tortured him for believing in God.

"When we talk of West Bengal, I remember the demon king Hiranyakashyap who had put his son behind bars and tortured him for saying 'Jai Shri Ram'. This is being repeated in Bengal and it seems that Mamata Banerjee belongs to the family of Hiranyakashyap because she jails anyone who chants 'Jai Shri Ram'," the BJP MP told reporters.

He further said: "Mamata Banerjee gets irritated, puts people behind bars, abuses them and conspires against those who say 'Jai Shri Ram'." Banerjee, on Sunday, criticised the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that its leaders were using the religious slogan 'Jai Shri Ram' as their party slogan in a 'misconceived manner'. Banerjee, on May 30, had reprimanded people chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan in North 24 Parganas and said: "They are BJP people and criminals from outside the state." Sakshi Maharaj, who has 34 criminal cases against him, is known for making controversial statement. He has asked Hindu women to produce not less than four children to keep up with the growing Muslim population. Sakshi Maharaj had earlier termed 'madarasas' as nurseries for terrorists. He also said that Hindus should be prepared to 'kill and get killed' for the sake of "mother cow'.