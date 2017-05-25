Mamata blames BJP, CPM for Kolkata violence

[India], May 25 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) for the violence taking place in Kolkata.

"There was no violence, it was the BJP and the CPM, who started the violence. See how they have beaten the police including women, burnt government properties," said Banerjee while showing a video of one incident on her cell phone during a press briefing here.

She said one of the protestors burnt government property and asserted that the protestors didn't even have any reasons to protest.

"They didn't even spare women police, what kind of politics is this? What kind of political movement is this and for what?," she asked. Commenting on her meeting with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Banerjee said no discussion was held about the presidential election. "APJ Kalam was consensus candidate once, if they get the consensus candidate that will be very good, we will be happy to see that," she said. Earlier in the day, BJP workers took to the streets in Kolkata to protest against the deteriorating law and order in the West Bengal. The protests turned violent after several BJP leaders clashed with the police near the Lalbazar area. Police used tear gas shells and water canons to disperse the crowd. Three party workers were injured in the clashes. BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and West Bengal BJP state president Dilip Ghosh were also taken into custody. (ANI)