Mamata can't face kin of slain BJP workers, says WB BJP chief Dilip Ghosh

[India], May 30 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister has come under attack from BJP leaders for her decision to not attend Narendra Modi's swearing-in and the latest one to launch an offensive is the state's BJP chief Dilip Ghosh.

Ghosh, a newly-elected MP, said Banerjee is skipping the ceremony as she cannot look eye-to-eye with families of BJP workers who were killed in the state allegedly due to political violence.

"Mamata Banerjee cannot look into the eyes of relatives of those who were killed in the state. She is scared of answering the media questions. That is why she is not attending," said Ghosh.

The Chief Minister had on Wednesday went back on her decision to attend the swearing-in ceremony, objecting to the families of BJP workers, allegedly killed in political violence in the state, being invited to the function. We have called these people to the biggest symbol of democracy in order to show the violence-ridden reality of the state under the TMC regime, said Ghosh. On the possibility of him being inducted into Modi's Cabinet, the Midnapore MP said, "No such discussion has happened. Whatever job the party assigns to me in the party or the government, I will abide by that." Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his team of ministers are going to take the oath of office on Thursday at 7 pm at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. (ANI)