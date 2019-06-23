Mamata condemns Meghalaya Governor's 'sweeping floors, bar dancers' remark

[India], June 6 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday condemned Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy who in a series of controversial tweets said Bengalis were "sweeping the floors" or "are bar dancers in Mumbai". The former BJP leader also said that Bengalis opposition to learning Hindi was mainly political.

"Meghalaya BJP Governor, Sougata has insulted Bengal women... I condemn it. They are tarnishing the very culture of Bengal," Mamata told media personnel here.

"I want to ask BJP to control their tongue and behave themselves," the chief minister lashed out.

Her statement comes after Roy, who hails from Bengal, earlier this week in a series of tweets criticised West Bengal while offering his views on some states opposing the three language formula.

Writing in Bengali, Roy stated that Opposition is only making noise for political reasons on the issue of the Centre's proposal of a three language formula in the draft new Education Policy.

He said that Assam, Maharashtra, Odisha are also non-Hindi speaking states but they don't oppose Hindi.

He added that the era of Vidyasagar, Vivekananda, Rabindranath and Netaji is gone, and now Bengali boys are sweeping the floors in homes and Bengali girls are working as bar dancers in Mumbai. (ANI)