Mamata condemns Sirsa, Verma's 'pitiful' approach to Kejriwal

[India], May 17 (ANI): Soon after West Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Parvesh Verma and BJP- SAD MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa accosted Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal for an appointment to discuss water scarcity issue in the national capital, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while condemning their 'unfortunate' behaviour said such an approach is not good for democracy.

Speaking to media here post her party's stupendous lead in the recent civic polls, Banerjee asserted that this kind of behaviour will not be accepted, adding that any internal matter between the two state governments should be resolved through official dialogue.

"It is a matter of pity to see an MP and MLA behave like this. Every state has its problems. It should be discussed internally, not in this manner. If they are so concerned, why they are not approaching the Haryana government?" she asked.

Mamata further stated that the AAP convener has clarified the matter and water will be available, starting tomorrow.

"I have also had water problems in the state. But it is not meant to be dealt like this," added Mamata.

Earlier this evening, the two politicians approached Kejriwal seeking a solution on the ongoing water scarcity in the capital, when the latter allegedly 'ran away' upon confrontation.

Subsequently, the enraged duo while speaking to media alleged that the Chief Minister is disagreeing to meet Delhi parliamentarians on account of having to clarify the charges of corruption levied against him.

"We came to ask for water, not for his resignation," said Sirsa satirically.

Carrying the allegations forward, Parvesh Verma questioned Kejriwal saying he is accountable to the people of Delhi and cannot run away for long.

"His interest lies in unwanted politics. How long is he going to run away? We will not leave him; he cannot escape from the back door all the time. He has time to meet the West Bengal Chief Minister, but not his own cabinet MLAs and representatives," he said. (ANI)