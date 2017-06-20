'Mamata filing FIR against entire Darjeeling': BJP calls for probe

[India] June 20, (ANI): Training guns on Mamata Banerjee over the growing Darjeeling unrest, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday said that the West Bengal Chief Minister was 'filing an FIR against the entire population of the state'.

"Mamata Banerjee has filed an FIR against entire population of Darjeeling. Whosoever said 'I'm Gorkha and fighting for my identity', everybody is charged against this. When they were fighting against their language then also FIR was filed," Darjeeling BJP MP S.S. Ahluwalia told the media.

Ahluwalia further demanded a high level probe into the killing of three people in a police firing during a violent agitation for a separate Gorkha state on Saturday.

"Who ordered to open fire on the people who were marching for peace. Did the police force follow the Section 144 under Code of Criminal Procedure (CRPC) before firing guns? If they didn't, then it is not only unfortunate but also illegal. A high level probe should be ordered into this and action should be taken against the the officials who are guilty. The accused officials should also be asked to pay the compensation to the family of the deceased," he added.

Lambasting the West Bengal Chief Minister for not taking cognizance of the incident, he said, "Mamata Banerjee has not even expressed condolence over the incident or help the deceased family. She should work like a Chief Minister not like a TMC leader."

Asserting that he would fight to bring justice for Gorkha, Ahluwalia informed that he has urged Home Minister Rajnath Singh to resolve the political unrest via dialogue.

"It is my moral duty to inform the government about the problems people are facing in my constituency. I also requested the Home Minister to intervene in the matter and resolve the political unrest via dialogue in a meeting with GJM leaders and state government and central government. However, Mamata rejected our proposal," he added.

Reacting to Mamata's assertion that Gorkha Janmukti Morcha(GJM) is linked with some terror outfits, he said, "During a press conference she had called Gorkha a terrorist which is a very big crime and mistake. Before demeaning them she should have recalled the sacrifice of the Gorkh."

"It(GJM) is linked with some terror groups in the North East. I would like to request insurgency groups not to extend any support to them. They are also getting help from other countries. I will not comment on this matter as the concerned agencies are looking into it," Mamata had said on Saturday.

While the indefinite strike called by GJM entered its eighth day, the West Bengal Chief Minister on Monday left for her Netherlands tour.

Mamata, who left to address a United Nations meet, said her ministers were monitoring the situation in violence-hit Darjeeling.

"Violent protests won't be tolerated. My ministers are monitoring the situation," she told ANI at Kolkata airport.

Meanwhile, Rajnath Singh on Saturday said he has spoken to Mamata over the law and order situation in Darjeeling.

The GJM announced an indefinite strike encompassing Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts and the Dooars protesting against Mamata Banerjee's decision to make Bengali language compulsory in state-run schools.

The strike was called even after the Chief Minister assured that the new rule would not be imposed in the hill districts.

The protestors are also asking for a separate Gorkhaland, a long pending demand of the people of the hills. (ANI)