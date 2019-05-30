  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Mamata goes back on her decision, not to attend Modi's swearing in ceremony

Mamata goes back on her decision, not to attend Modi's swearing in ceremony

Last Updated: Thu, May 30, 2019 19:49 hrs

Array

Array

Array

Array

Array

Array

Array

Array

talking point on sify news

Latest Features