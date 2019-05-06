Mamata Govt depriving poor of benefits under Ayushman Bharat scheme: PM Modi

[India], May 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hit out at West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and alleged that she is not allowing poor of the state to reap health benefits provided under Center's Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Addressing an election rally here, Prime Minister Modi said, "Under Ayushman Bharat, Rs 5 lakh insurance is provided to poor every year. But Mamata Banerjee has been depriving poor of these benefits."

Continuing his attack on the West Bengal chief minister, Prime Minister Modi said, "We have made strict law against human trafficking. There is a provision of capital punishment for heinous crimes like rape. But TMC is not able to implement the law in West Bengal."

"In West Bengal to say lord Ram's name is like committing a crime. He (Sitaram Yechury) did not even respect the words in his name, 'Sita-Ram,' he insulted both Ramayana and Mahabharata," added PM Modi while criticising CPM leader Sitaram Yechury comments that Ramayana and Mahabharata are filled with specimens of Hindu violence. "In West Bengal, every work is done through TMC agent. The Centre helps the West Bengal government to bring development in the lives of tribal people. But the agents of TMC misuse resources sent by the Centre," he said. "Mamata's Banerjee defeat is certain as her "gundaraaj" will not survive. People are determined to make BJP victorious," added the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister who is known for coining quirky slogans, tossed another one at the rally, he said, "Chup chap kamal pe chhap" and Booth booth se TMC saaf." This means "vote for BJP silently" and "eliminate TMC from every polling booth". "The West Bengal Chief Minister cannot take away people's right to vote through violence. Chit fund scam, rule of goons and 'syndicate raj' will lead TMC to a loss in which they will not win even 10 seats," he added. Slamming the Congress party, PM Modi said, "The governments after independence never thought about poor people. For Adivasis, the Atal Behari Vajpayee government formed a separate ministry. Taking inspiration from him, our government increased expenditure for Adivasis by 30 per cent. We want every Adivasi to have his own house by 2022." "Under Van Dhan Yojna in our government, the Adivasis will now get MSP on as many as 50 different crops," PM Modi added. Voting is underway in 51 Lok Sabha seats across seven states in the fifth phase of the general elections on Monday. Counting of votes will be held on May 23. (ANI)