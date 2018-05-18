Mamata hails SC's Karnataka floor test order

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday hailed the Supreme Court order directing a floor test for Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa to ascertain majority support to him.

Banerjee tweeted:

We have great respect for the verdict of the Hon’ble Supreme Court. We will watch tomorrow’s floor test. We, the "regional" parties, will decide our next course of action after that — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 18, 2018

The Supreme Court directed a floor test on Saturday to ascertain whether Yeddyurappa enjoys majority support in the 224-member assembly and barred him from taking any policy decisions till then.

Directing the floor test at 4 pm, a bench of Justice A.K. Sikri, Justice S.A. Bobde and Justice Ashok Bhushan on Friday said the pro-tem Speaker, the senior-most member of the House, would administer the newly-elected members their oath and then conduct the floor test. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislature party leader B.S. Yeddyurappa was on Thursday sworn-in as the Chief Minister after the May 12 elections threw up a hung assembly.