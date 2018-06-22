Mamata has mastered the art of political violence: BJP

[India], June 21 (ANI): West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Vice President Chandra Bose alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister has "mastered the art of political violence."

The statement came after Mamata termed the BJP as a "militant organisation" earlier in the day.

"Mamata Banerjee has done a thesis and PhD on political violence, and for her to point finger at the opposition is hilarious. 50 people have died in the panchayat polls and so many were critically injured, this kind of violence is unprecedented in West Bengal. Even the Police force is being used as a TMC morcha by Mamata Banerjee to harass the opposition," he told ANI.

The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) Chief, while addressing her party workers in Kolkata earlier today, had branded the BJP as a "militant organisation." "We are not a militant organisation like the BJP. They are creating fights, not only among Christians and Muslims but among Hindus also" she said. Mamata's statement came at a time when tension between the BJP and TMC are escalating in the state, following the multiple instances of violence during the recently-concluded panchayat polls.(ANI)