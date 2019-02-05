Mamata in panic due to BJP’s growing support in WB: Hansraj Ahir

[India], Feb 5 (ANI): MoS Home Hansraj Ahir on Tuesday claimed that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is in panic due to the growing popularity of the BJP in the state.

Commenting on denial of permission to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath to land in Purulia for his public rally, Ahir told ANI, “It is clear that people of West Bengal have given great support to BJP in its rallies. West Bengal Chief Minister is in panic due to this growing popularity of BJP.”

“It is undemocratic what Mamata Banerjee is doing. She is challenging the democracy by stopping rallies of other parties. We condemn TMC step of stopping BJP rally in Kolkata. Mamata Banerjee was never stopped anywhere in India from doing any rally. Even when there was left rule in West Bengal then also she was never denied opportunity to organise any rally. The whole country is watching this,” said Ahir.

Earlier today, Adityanath was denied permission yet again to land his chopper in West Bengal, due to which he had to travel by road via Jharkhand (ANI)