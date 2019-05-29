Mamata not to attend Narendra Modi's swearing-in

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee: It was my plan to attend oath-taking ceremony, however in past one hour, I am seeing media reports that the BJP is claiming 54 people have been killed in political violence in Bengal. This is untrue. I am compelled not to attend the ceremony. pic.twitter.com/U6pAC9vYHW

Banerjee said she had planned to accept the "ceremonial invitation" but following gross misrepresentation of facts about 54 deaths in poll violence, she decided to skip the oath-taking ceremony to be held on Thursday.

About the violence, she stated in her tweet that there has been "no political murders in Bengal". There might have been deaths due to personal enmity, family quarrel and other disputes, she said. "But nothing related to politics. There is no such recors with us," she added.

She said such turn of events has "compelled" her not to attend the ceremony.

Her statement comes a day after she confirmed that she would be attending the function.