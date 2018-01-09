Mamata practicing politics of appeasement with Brahmin convention: BJP

[India], Jan 8 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Monday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of practicing the "politics of appeasement" with an aim to gain votes.

Vijayvargiya's comment came after the Trinamool Congress organised a massive "Brahmin and Purohit Sammelan" (a Brahmin convention) in Bolpur town of Birbhum district.

The move is being witnessed as to block the BJP's attempt to garner Hindu votes.

Trinamool Congress president in Birbhum district Anubrata Mandal organised an event to felicitate the Hindu priests in a move seen at countering the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) allegation of Muslim appeasement against the state's ruling party.

"Mamata Banerjee was doing politics of appeasement. She has suddenly changed now. She is organising a convention of Brahmins, distributing cows and Gita to people. This is because their aim is only to get votes", Vijayvargiya told ANI. Party chief Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the seven-day Uttar Banga Utsav in North Bengal, in South Bengal's Birbhum the party organised a first-of-its-kind priests conference. The conference was organised by party's Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal, who mounted an attack on the BJP by targetting Mukul Roy, who recently left the Trinamool and joined the BJP. According to reports, around 12,000-14,000 Hindu priests attended the meet that started around 12.30 pm today. The priests were felicitated with a copy of the Gita, shawl, and pictures of Sarada Maa and Ramakrishna. (ANI)