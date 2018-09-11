Mamata slashes fuel prices by a rupee

[India], Sep 11 (ANI): Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government on Tuesday decided to cut down cess on petrol and diesel prices in the state, thereby reducing the fuel prices by Re 1 per litre.

The announcement comes amidst continuously rising fuel prices across India, and is expected to bring some respite to the people ahead of Durga Puja, the biggest festival celebrated in the state.

After the central government declined to reduce excise duty on fuel, Andhra Pradesh government on Monday announced a reduction of Rs 2 per litre each on petrol and diesel.

Earlier this week, the Rajasthan government also issued orders for reduction of VAT on petrol and diesel by four per cent. The Central Government has been facing flak from various quarters over a continuous hike in fuel prices. The Opposition had even called for a nationwide lockdown on Monday to protest against the increasing fuel prices. However, despite the strike, fuel prices faced another hike the very next day with petrol being sold at Rs 80.87 and diesel at Rs 72.97 per litre in the national capital. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, petrol and diesel touched a new high of Rs 88.26 and Rs 77.47 per litre, respectively. (ANI)