Mamata to meet Arvind Kejriwal today

[India], June 16 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the national capital at 8 pm today.

This meeting is being perceived as a gesture on Mamata's behalf to extend support to Kejriwal, who is protesting at the Lieutenant Governor's office in Delhi.

Kejriwal, along with senior ministers- Manish Sisodia, Satyendra Jain, and Gopal Rai have been camping at the Raj Niwas, the official accommodation-cum-office of the Lieutenant Governor, since June 11 evening.

The Delhi chief minister claimed that the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers working for Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) were "only working on important files" and "not responding to Ministers' calls and messages, and not attending meetings". They have asked Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to direct the IAS officers to end their strike and take action against officers who have allegedly struck work for four months. Kejriwal has also actively taken to his Twitter account to advocate his perspectives and views on the issue. (ANI)