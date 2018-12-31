Mamata urges parties to give 33 pc quota to women in Parliament, Assemblies

[India], Dec 31 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged political parties to give 33 per cent reservation to women in the Parliament and the state Assemblies.

Chief Minister Banerjee, who was addressing media persons here, said, "We are in favour of women issues. I request all political parties to give 33 per cent reservation to women."

"Wherever we feel that injustice is being done to women, we will fight against it and will support all the causes that ensure justice. The BJP cannot make it a political issue just because it suits them," she added.

On December 27 the day when the Triple Talaq bill was tabled in the Lok Sabha, opposition parties including Congress, AIADMK and Trinamool Congress (TMC) staged a walkout just before the bill was put to vote as their demand for sending it to the Select Committee of Parliament was not accepted. TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay had pressed for sending the Bill to the Select Committee, as did AIADMK's P Venugopal. Recently, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu had also appealed to all political parties to arrive at a consensus and ensure the passage of Women's Reservation Bill for providing reservation to women in the Parliament and state legislatures. Naidu had pointed out that reservation of seats for women in Panchayats and Municipalities has proved to be successful. (ANI)