Mamata welcomes SC order on floor test in K'taka assembly

[India], May 18 (ANI): Amid all hullabaloos in Karnataka, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday hailed Supreme Court' order directing BJP's B.S. Yeddyurappa to prove majority in the state assembly on Saturday.

She added that the regional parties would decide on their next move after watching the floor test that is going to take place at 4pm tomorrow.

The chief minister took to Twitter and said, "We have great respect for the verdict of the Hon'ble Supreme Court. We will watch tomorrow's floor test. We, the "regional" parties, will decide our next course of action after that."

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court directed Yeddyurappa to prove the majority in the assembly at 4 pm tomorrow. The decision was taken after the top court heard the arguments for and against the petition filed by the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) following Karnataka Governor Vajubhai R. Vala's invitation to the BJP to form the government in the state. Though the BJP emerged as a single largest party with 104 MLAs, they are short of the halfway mark of 112 by seven MLAs. The Congress and the JD(S) have entered into a post-poll alliance and together with 115 MLAs they are staking claim to form the government. (ANI)