Mamata's 'cop daughter' Bharati Ghosh resigns post transfer

[India], Jan 3 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's 'cop daughter' IPS officer Bharati Ghosh has resigned from her post after being transferred to a less significant post.

Ghosh, who once referred Mamata Banerjee as 'mother', was the district superintendent of police of West Midnapore. Following her posting to Barrackpore as the commandant of the state armed police's third battalion last week, she tendered her resignation.

In a notification issued on Tuesday, the West Bengal government stated that her appeal for voluntary retirement has been accepted, and she is to be released from service with effect from Tuesday.

Having reached the age of 50, Ghosh was eligible for seeking retirement under rule 16(2) of All India Service (DCRB). (ANI)