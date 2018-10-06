Mamata's dreams wouldn't come true: Mukul Roy

[India], Oct 6 (ANI): A day after Mamata Banerjee claimed that her Trinamool Congress (TMC) party will ensure that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) does not win a single seat in the state, BJP leader Mukul Roy said the West Bengal Chief Minister's dream "wouldn't come true."

Commenting on Mamata's remark that she will invite the Communist Party of India (Marxist) to attend the TMC's mega rally in Kolkata next year, Roy said she is now "the closest friend of CPM."

"It may be the dream of Mamata Banerjee but her dream wouldn't come true. I guarantee that in the upcoming parliamentary elections, the BJP will get more than 26 seats in West Bengal and Mamata will not even cross the halfway mark," Roy told ANI.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said it is up to the people of West Bengal, and not Mamata, to decide how many seats the BJP will get in the general elections. "It is her (Mamata's) responsibility and privilege who she invites. That's up to the public of Bengal whether BJP can get one seat or not. Bengal loves BJP now, especially after the series of demonstrations we have been carrying out against the failure of providing human rights to political workers and ordinary people. BJP has become very popular and in the assembly, we have made entrances," he added. On Friday, Banerjee had claimed that her party will ensure that the BJP does not win a single seat in the state. She further said the "tactics" of the BJP will not work in West Bengal. On being asked about Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati's decision to not ally with the Congress in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan assembly polls, the TMC chief said she would invite both Congress and BSP to her rally, which is scheduled for January 19. (ANI)