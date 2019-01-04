Mamata's many moods: West Bengal CM plays badminton

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC supremo today took to her Twitter handle to post a video of her playing badminton with others during her recent visit to Birbhum.
The post, which was captioned "We love sports. A token game in a village...", sees the Bengal CM in her trademark white saree and a shawl draped across her shoulders enthusiastically waving her racket as she plays the sport with three other people across the lawn.
A token game in a village... pic.twitter.com/rSb61JZN4d— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 4, 2019
According to reports, Mamata Banerjee was on a 2-day visit to Birbhum district to chair an administrative meet. She was seen taking time out from her schedule to spend some light moments on Thursday evening.
The video has also been shared over 2,500 times on Facebook.
The Bengal CM's followers have been quick to comment hailing the political supremo's prowess as a badminton player.
Banerjee has emerged as an important leader of the opposition unity against the BJP in the country ahead of the general elections.