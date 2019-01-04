Mamata's many moods: West Bengal CM plays badminton

We love sports.

According to reports, Mamata Banerjee was on a 2-day visit to Birbhum district to chair an administrative meet. She was seen taking time out from her schedule to spend some light moments on Thursday evening.

The video has also been shared over 2,500 times on Facebook.

The Bengal CM's followers have been quick to comment hailing the political supremo's prowess as a badminton player.

Banerjee has emerged as an important leader of the opposition unity against the BJP in the country ahead of the general elections.