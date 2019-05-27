Mamata's offer to resign mere drama: Mukul Roy

[India], May 26 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's offer to resign is her way of doing drama as she can never leave the CM's position, said BJP leader Mukul Roy here on Sunday.

"Yesterday I saw a drama which was done in order to be in the headlines. Mamata Banerjee said she wanted to resign. Whom did she give her resignation to? No one knows. It was just to be in the headlines. She can never resign. You can write it down," Roy said at a press conference here.

He also alleged that Tapan Kumar Ray, BJP's MP candidate from Arambagh, was forcefully defeated by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) as the recounting of EVMs was not carried out and the BJP is planning to approach the court for the same.

"In Arambagh constituency, our candidate was forcefully defeated as they did not recount the EVMs. This is not in the Election Commission's hand. So now we have to move the court. We want to re-establish democracy in Bengal," Roy said. He added that Banerjee had no idea of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship Amendment Bill and her rule in West Bengal would come to an end soon. "TMC will slowly get finished. Her government in the state will also come to an end soon. Mamata has no idea of the NRC and the Citizenship Amendment Bill and its benefits," Roy said. TMC faced a shocking defeat as it could manage to win just 22 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. BJP, on the other hand, made huge strides in the state by garnering 18 seats, 16 more than it had bagged in the 2014 polls. The Congress managed to win just two seats, while the Left parties drew a blank. (ANI)