Mamta govt not cooperating with Centre: Goyal

[India], Feb 13 (ANI): Minister of Railways and Coal Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said West Bengal's government is not cooperating with the Centre.

Speaking about Trinamool Congress member Derek O'Brien's letter on Railways Budget, the union minister said he did not find merit in the TMC spokesperson's questions.

"He says allocation decreased in Railway budget for West Bengal but greatest allocation is for the state despite being tough to do expenditure there," Goyal said at Asian News International's Infracon.

"There is non-cooperation by the state government," the minister added. Derek O'Brien in his Railway Budget letter accused the Centre of neglecting West Bengal in budget allocation, saying the Railways Minister had "throttled" Bengal.(ANI)