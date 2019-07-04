Mamta govt planning false cases against BJP leaders: Mukul Roy

Kolkata: BJP leader Mukul Roy on Wednesday accused the West Bengal government of conspiring to lodge false cases against senior leaders of his party while resorting to large-scale violence and police atrocities on its workers.

Referring to a directive issued by the state police's Intelligence Branch to all the Officer in-charge and ACPs of the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate, Roy claimed that the department is trying to fabricate false charges against senior BJP leaders including party's national General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, state chief Dilip Ghosh, party MPs Arjun Singh, Locket Chatterjee and him.

"They have an issued a circular to the police officers concerned to furnish the details of cases lodged against our senior party leaders since February 19. It is clear that the Intelligence Branch is trying to fabricate new cases against us. But people's support towards BJP has not ebbed," Roy said here after formally inducting 200 youths from Kolkata to the party.

"Attacks on the BJP activists are still going on more than a month after the election results. Almost 16 BJP workers have been murdered since May 23. Also police atrocities are going on. Police has been asked to take action against the Trinamool councillors who have left the party," he said adding that 12 Trinamool councillors of Bongaon municipality, who recently switched over to BJP, are being harassed by local police there.

He said the party will meet Governor Keshri Nath Tripathi later in the day with the 12 turncoat councillors from Bongaon to complain against the unlawful actions by the police.

About the saffron party's prospects in the civic body election in Bengal, the BJP leader said according to the 2019 poll results, the BJP has emerged victorious in 50 out of 144 wards of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation area.

He said the party would do very well in the civic body polls next year as many people from the city are spontaneously joining it every day.

Roy also took a dig at West Bengal Chief Mnister Mamata Banerjee in the 'cut-money' agitations across Bengal, saying she should talk to poll strategist Prashant Kishor and clarify how her party leaders are planning to return the major share of cut-money to people.

"There is a mass agitation in Bengal over the cut-money issue raised by Mamata Banerjee. She had openly asked the party workers to take 25 percent commission and give the rest 75 percent to the party. So she should consult Prashant Kishor and inform people how she is planning to give back the 75 percent cut-money to people," he said.

Following the 2019 poll results, Kishor has held two meetings with Banerjee and was also present at a district review meeting of the party, raising Speculations that Trinamool might hire Kishor's services for the 2021 Assembly polls.