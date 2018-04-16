Man abducted by pirates in Nigeria thanks Indian Govt for his return

[India], Apr. 16 (ANI): A man abducted by pirates, while he was working on a ship in Nigeria, returned to his home in Palampur's Malog after 73 days in captivity on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, Ajay Kumar thanked the Government of India and Chief Minister Jairam Thakur for their efforts to get him back to his country.

Ajay along with three others returned home in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday.

The three--Sushil Kumar, Pankaj Kumar and Ajay Kumar-- hailed from Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh and worked in the merchant navy.

Ajay was given a rousing welcome as he returned to his village in Palampur. Ajay revealed the entire sequence of events that unfolded during their captivity in Nigeria. He shared how they were kept in a tent, where only Maggi was offered at times. He said that he had faith in God and the Government, who he believed, would free them one day. Earlier on April 11, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had informed on Twitter on about the release of the three youths abducted in Nigeria. She also appreciated the efforts of Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria BN Reddy in this regard. "We have secured the release of three Indian nationals Sushil Kumar, Pankaj Kumar and Ajay Kumar - all from Himachal Pradesh who were abducted in Nigeria. I appreciate the efforts of Shri B.N.Reddy Indian High Commissioner in Nigeria," Swaraj had tweeted. (ANI)