[India], Apr. 21 (ANI): A man, who arrested for allegedly raping and killing an infant girl, was thrashed by a mob when he was being taken to a local court here in the city on Saturday.

As the police van carrying the accused reached the magisterial court here, people surrounded the van and thrashed him outside the court premises.

Following this, police quickly escorted him back to the van from the court.

According to police, the accused did not sustain any injury in the attack. (ANI)