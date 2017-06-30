Man arrested for creating fake Twitter account in name of K'taka CM

[India], June 30 (ANI): A person has been arrested for creating a fake twitter account under the name of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and tweet contents as if it was tweeted by the office of the chief minister.

Siddaramaiah had earlier lodged a complaint at the Cyber Crime Police Station, Criminal Investigation Department (CID), stating that a fake twitter account of the Chief Minister was created (@cmofkarnatka) by some unknown person.

A case in IT Act 2000 and 469 IPC was registered and taken up for investigation.

During the course of investigation, a person by name Madhusudan-a software engineer, resident of Mandya was traced and arrested on June 30 evening. During the questioning, the person revealed that he had created the above said twitter account and had tweeted. He later renamed it as @nanegadappa and also removed identifiable from the said account to cover up the tracks. A team comprised of Deputy Superintendent of Police M.D.Sharath, Krishnoji Rao-CHC, S.K.Shivakumar-CPC, G. Munirathnam-CPC, V.Srinath Reddy - CPC and Vinod Kumar - CPC of Cyber Crime Division of CID arrested the accused. (ANI)