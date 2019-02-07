Man arrested for killing wife, chopping body into pieces

[India], Feb 7 (ANI): After two weeks of intense investigation which met many dead ends, the city police claimed to have finally cracked the case of the dismembered body of a small-time actress found at Pallikaranai garbage dump yard by arresting her husband.

On January 21, the police found the right hand severed from the shoulder and parts of two legs below the knees of 35-year-old Sandhya at the dump yard.

Sandhya, who was a small-time actress, was a native of Thoothukudi. The police had concluded that the body was that of a woman since the severed hand had a bangle.

Police officials said on Wednesday that Sandhya's husband Balakrishnan has been arrested on murder charges. They said the couple had serious differences of opinion and had already filed for divorce. The officials said Balakrishnan, after murdering her, cut the body parts into several pieces and dumped some parts at the garbage bin at the Power House in the area. The Pallikaranai police is questioning Balakrishnan to find out where he dumped the other body parts. (ANI)