Man arrested for mutilating 10-year-old's private parts

[India], Jan 15 (ANI): A 50-year-old man has been arrested here for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl in Haryana's Pinjore.

The man allegedly mutilated the private parts of the minor by inserting a wooden object.

"Our neighbour inserted a wooden object into my daughter's private parts", alleged the father of the victim in his complaint.

The accused has been arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act).

The incident that happened on Saturday comes days after two minor Dalit girls were allegedly raped and killed in separate incidents in the state.

The victim, who was badly hurt in the incident, has been admitted to Kalka CHC for the medical treatment. The matter is being investigated by the police. (ANI)