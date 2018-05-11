Man arrested for raping 8-month-old girl in Alwar

[India], May 11 (ANI): The Rajasthan Police on Friday arrested a man for allegedly raping an eight-month-old girl in Alwar's Harsana village.

The child was last seen with the neighbour, who carried her saying that he wanted to spend some time with her. After that, she was found injured.

According to police, the accused raped the baby by taking her out on the pretext of playing with her.

"A man from the neighbourhood came to the child's house and took her out on the pretext of playing with her. Girl was later found injured and is now out of danger," a police official had said earlier. (ANI)