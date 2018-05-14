Man arrested for raping two minors

[India], May 14 (ANI): A 58-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping two minor girls in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district.

The accused, identified as C Subba Naidu, was arrested yesterday, police said.

The victims were 5 and 7 years old.

An FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered.

According to the complaint, the accused, a resident of Charlapalli village, committed the crime on May 11, when he took the girls to the Panchayat office building and raped them there.

The parents, after coming to know about the crime, lodged the complaint on May 12, following which he was arrested yesterday. (ANI)