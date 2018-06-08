Man arrested in possession of Rs.24 lakh-worth gold

[India], June 08 (ANI): A man carrying 715 grams of gold worth Rs. 24 lakh has been arrested by customs officials at Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport.

The man, identified as Shakeel Ahmad, a resident of Fazilnagar of Kushinagar district, was allegedly trying to smuggle the gold to Dubai.

The gold was in the form of foils and hidden inside a vacuum cleaner.

On Monday, Goa Customs confirmed that they had seized 995 grams of gold from an Air India passenger who landed at Goa International Airport on June 3.

A press note issued by R. Manohar, Commissioner of Customs, said the seized gold was retrieved from under a passenger seat. It was found in two silver pouches by an Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) team in Flight AI-994.(ANI)