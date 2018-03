[India]Mar 16(ANI): A man has been arrested at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport(IGI) for carrying air guns parts with him.

On Wednesday, the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at the IGI Airport intercepted a man travelling from Dubai. When his luggage was searched, the authorities found an air gun barrel, an air gun trigger action, three guns mounted scope and three air gun buttstocks.

The said parts can be converted into a high powered air gun. Further details are awaited. (ANI)