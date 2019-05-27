Man attempts suicide after beating his wife to death; arrested

[India], May 26 (ANI): The Wadala TT Police arrested a man, named Sanjay Kumar, for allegedly beating his wife to death earlier this week.

"During the investigation, Sanjay confessed to his crime. He tried to attempt suicide after killing his wife. They married 11 months ago," said Rajendra Sangale, Senior Inspector.

Suman, his wife, was upset with Sanjay's compulsive drinking, police said.

A case has been registered under sections 302,309 and 498 (a) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and a local court has sent him to judicial custody till May 28. (ANI)